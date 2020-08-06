UK-based Malawian Wakisa releases ‘Success lifestyle’ book

A UK-based Malawian Wakisa Mphwathe has released a success inspiring self-help book which is titled “The Success lifestyle.”

The book which is out and getting good reviews is the first publication from the young writer.

“The Success Lifestyle is not a ‘how to get rich’ book, but rather a how-to ‘become’ rich book. Finding abundance not only in the material things the world has to offer, but also in the spiritual, emotional, and mental benefits of our world that most people do not pay attention to,” said Mphwathe when speaking to Nyasa Times

He says his book is a useful tool for anyone who wishes to achieve and become more – in the areas of their self-defined goals. It integrates radical approaches of developing oneself and its select and simplified methods focus on the abilities that every person equally possesses yet benefits differently

The book highlights the incredible creation of when ‘positive thinking’ meets ‘positive action’

Mphwathe who is using the name ‘Waxye Nation’ in his writings was born and raised in Malawi only came to the UK for his university studies and subsequently started professional work. He then used his spare time to start writing his book.

“My book taps in on three important aspects that inspire positive change: • Realisation – learning and understanding oneself through circumstantial reflection. • Action on Realisation – simplified and realistic methodologies that eliminate progress blockers. • Maintaining Action – ensuring long-term consistency and gradual development” he said

The success lifestyle is self-published.

While Mphwathe received offers from a couple of publishing houses, but this being his first book, he wanted to take pride in the effort and work put into it to create what it has become.

To ensure that he was bringing out a quality product he took his book through a series of reviews by independent parties, where manuscript was assessed, then line edited, formatted and finally designed.

Mphwathe acknowledges the many challenges that Malawian writers find to get their work published. He also called on the need to expand the genres that writes focus on. He believes there are gaps in the availability of readable content within several genres and that Malawians readers are simply limited in choice.

Of what the future has in store, he revealed that he currently is in the conceptual stage of the next book where he is working on taking inspiration and motivation to the next level.

Mphwathe’s book is currently available on Amazon and other online book sellers and in Malawi copies are available at Shift Shop Kombeza in Area 47

