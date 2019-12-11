UK-based Malawians in cervical cancer screening campaign: Partners doctors from Queens Hospital, College of Medicine

Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) which is a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom. (UK) has partnered doctors from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) and the College of Medicine (CoM) on a cervical cancer screening campaign in Chikwawa.

Mahecas which has previously been involved in donation of medical equipment at QECH’s dental department and other general supplies in health facilities in Mzimba, Mulanje and Nsanje, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at QECH in Blantyre on Monday.

Speaking after siging the MoU, Mahecas chairperson Prescott Kaliati said they are touched by the number of women dying of cervical cancer in Malawi.

“It is sad to note that a number of women are dying when a simple screening can serve such lives,” Kaliati said.

Kalitiati pointed out that cervical cancer screening is “ crucial in the prevention of cancer because when the cells are detected early, they are burnt down, thereby saving one’s life.”

The project is expected to extend to other districts, targeting about 500 000 women nationwide.

Mahecas organises fundarising dinner dances in UK for Malawians and friends of Malawi to donate to the charity.

Chatinkha Maternity Care (Chamaca) president Frank Taulo has commended Mahecas for the initiatives and urged women “to prevent unnecessary complications and deaths.”

