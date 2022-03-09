UK Queen awards Malawi School teacher

Queen Elizabeth has awarded one of primary school teachers in the country a prestigious Commonwealth Points Light award in recognition of her work to give education to orphans and the poor in her village.

British High Commissioner to Malawi David Beer presented the award to Temwani Chilenga on Tuesday.

UK High Commissioner to Malawi David Beer presents the award to Chilenga

Chilenga supports 285 children, including housing 95 orphans herself, on her primary teacher’s salary and with donations.

Her recognitions come as the world was celebrating International Women’s Day.

Presenting the award the award, Beer highlighted that Chilenga’s acts of kindness are supporting one of the UK’s top priorities in Malawi which is ensuring that every child enjoys a quality education.

During the Covid 19 induced school closure, Chilenga would conduct door to door lessons, where she was leaving assignments for pupils on flipchart papers, which she would stick on walls of some community homes.

