UK’s Minister of Energy Annemarie Trevelyan on a four-day tour of Malawi

United Kingdom (UK)’s Minister of Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, Annemarie Trevelyan, is expected to jet in Malawi tomorrow (Monday) for a four-day tour of the former British protectorate.

Communications Manager at the British High Commission, Benson Linje, told Nyasa Times on Sunday that while in the country, Trevelyan will advance areas of collaboration between the UK and Malawi in tackling climate change in the lead up COP26 and beyond, a press release from the British High Commission says.

Trevelyan, who is also the UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency, will seek to understand how Malawi is adapting to climate change impacts and playing its part on international climate action.

Thus, during her time in Malawi, she will meet business leaders, women and youth groups, development partners and government leaders at the forefront of interventions aimed at supporting communities and the country at large to adapt to climate change, build resilience and support sustainable economic growth.

“As the International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience, Trevelyan leads discussions between national governments, the international community and business on adaptation and resilience (A&R). This means working towards supporting countries, including those most affected by climate change, to increase action to adapt to its impacts and build resilience for the future,” said Linje.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Trevelyan said: “Like many developing countries, Malawi has contributed only a tiny fraction of global carbon emissions and yet it is on the frontline of climate change, suffering the devastating impacts.

The UK’s COP26 Presidency is committed to protecting vulnerable communities from climate impacts, by driving global action on adaptation, and so I look forward to seeing and hearing about Malawi’s own experiences and efforts, and discussing how we can further work together to build the resilience of communities and countries around the world.”

The visit by Trevelyan comes when in just under 100 days the UK hosts the UN climate change conference COP26, in Glasgow in partnership with Italy.

Trevelyan was appointed as Minister of State (Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change) at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on 8 January 2021.

Previously Anne-Marie was the Secretary of State for International Development from February to September 2020. She was Minister of State for the Armed Forces from 17 December 2019 to 13 February 2020, and Minister for Defence Procurement from 27 July 2019 to 16 December 2019.

She was first elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency at the 2015 general election.

