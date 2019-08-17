Uladi maintains his role as DPP vice-president for Central Region

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said Uladi Basikolo Mussa remains its vice-president for the Central Region despite resignation from his position as presidential adviser on parliamentary affairs following a corruption indictment.

Mussa resigned on August 8 2019 through a letter to the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) days before he appeared before the High Court in Lilongwe to continue answering a corruption case.

The State is accusing him of misconduct on the issuance of Malawi citizenship to 50 foreigners

Mussa said he remains vice-president of DPP in the Central Region, a position he said was elected at a party convention unlike the presidenbtial advisor role which was by appointment.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said Mussa’s resignation was from his government position not that of the party, saying he remains the party’s vice-president for the Centre.

He said: “As a party, he is still our vice-president [for the Centre].”

In March 2017 the ACB arrested Mussa, then an interim president of Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) for his suspected involvement in aiding foreign nationals to obtain Malawi passports while he served as minister of Home Affairs.

On July 3 2019, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo issued a designation against Mussa and his family—which was made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes Act of 2019—due to what it termed ‘involvement in significant corruption’.

“The Secretary of State is publicly designating Mr. Uladi Basikolo Mussa, the current Malawian special adviser on parliamentary affairs and former Malawian minister of Home Affairs, due to his involvement in significant corruption,” read the statement from US Government.

Mussa has denied the charges.

President Mutharika vowed in May that he would not spare anyone found abusing their official positions, in an apparent response to allegations of corruption that marked his first term.

