Uladi Mussa files for bail pending appeal

January 18, 2021 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Jailed former politician and cabinet minister  in three administrations, Uladi Mussa, has filed in the High Court for bail pending his appeal on corruption cases.

Uladi Basikolo Mussa was convicted for fraudulently aiding foreigners to access Malawi passports and citizenship.

Lawyer Paul Maulidi has confirmed that he has filed papers with the High Court to have the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president released on bail.

Mussa was sentenced to five years imprisonment in October last year for abuse of public office and negligence of official duties after he was found guilty for issuing passports and citizenship to foreign nationals while serving as a cabinet Minister during the Joyce Banda administration.

He has since appealed against his conviction and the five year imprisonment sentence.

Maulidi said his client filed for bail pending the appeal and he is waiting for the High Court to set a date for the hearing of the application.

He said his client is also waiting for the high court to set a date for the hearing of the appeal case.

 

7 Comments
Ten Caesars
Ten Caesars
2 hours ago

Just double his sentence. That should be in order.

bentby
bentby
2 hours ago

mr uladi mussa, i feel your pain, but as humans we have to bear the outcomes of our misdeeds. your actions were very careless and you deserves to be punished

Citizen
Citizen
3 hours ago

My free advice to you my brother is: If you succeed in your appeal or after finishing your jail term, please retire from politics. You have done your part. Your “chenji golo”
political slogan (or whatever we can call it) has outlived its relevance.

Ntopwa 1
Ntopwa 1
3 hours ago

Nawo awa chipumi ngati sefuliya. You were giving Malawian passports to foreigners you think the high court can listen to you?

Hate it or take it but it's a fact
Hate it or take it but it's a fact
4 hours ago

Uladi Musa, I don’t hate but what u did by selling our country to foreigners is really disgusting and u should blame yourself for this .

Mtonga Mwana
Mtonga Mwana
2 hours ago
Reply to  Hate it or take it but it's a fact

I hope he and his lawyer are aware that the High Court atha kukaonjedzera zaka zaukaidi? I thought akanangokhala phee kudikira presidential pardon after two years or so? Just my thoughts anyway, his learned counsel knows better

Francis Kaisi
Francis Kaisi
2 hours ago
Reply to  Hate it or take it but it's a fact

I agree with. Uladi Mussa is my Muslim brother, but for him to sell the country was uncalled for. He has to pay the price for that

