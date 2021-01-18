Uladi Mussa files for bail pending appeal
Jailed former politician and cabinet minister in three administrations, Uladi Mussa, has filed in the High Court for bail pending his appeal on corruption cases.
Lawyer Paul Maulidi has confirmed that he has filed papers with the High Court to have the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president released on bail.
Mussa was sentenced to five years imprisonment in October last year for abuse of public office and negligence of official duties after he was found guilty for issuing passports and citizenship to foreign nationals while serving as a cabinet Minister during the Joyce Banda administration.
He has since appealed against his conviction and the five year imprisonment sentence.
Maulidi said his client filed for bail pending the appeal and he is waiting for the High Court to set a date for the hearing of the application.
He said his client is also waiting for the high court to set a date for the hearing of the appeal case.
Just double his sentence. That should be in order.
mr uladi mussa, i feel your pain, but as humans we have to bear the outcomes of our misdeeds. your actions were very careless and you deserves to be punished
My free advice to you my brother is: If you succeed in your appeal or after finishing your jail term, please retire from politics. You have done your part. Your “chenji golo”
political slogan (or whatever we can call it) has outlived its relevance.
Nawo awa chipumi ngati sefuliya. You were giving Malawian passports to foreigners you think the high court can listen to you?
Uladi Musa, I don’t hate but what u did by selling our country to foreigners is really disgusting and u should blame yourself for this .
I hope he and his lawyer are aware that the High Court atha kukaonjedzera zaka zaukaidi? I thought akanangokhala phee kudikira presidential pardon after two years or so? Just my thoughts anyway, his learned counsel knows better
I agree with. Uladi Mussa is my Muslim brother, but for him to sell the country was uncalled for. He has to pay the price for that