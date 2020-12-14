Umodzi Park joins clean up initiative: Staff in ‘Kantoletole’, plant trees

Barely few weeks after President Lazarus Chakwera launched national clean-up day, Umodzi Park members of staff on Saturday, 12 December, 2020 participated in various clean up exercises within their premises and other surrounding areas.

The activity was aimed at curbing littering as well as promoting hygiene and safe environment at Umodzi Park and surrounding areas considering that it is a place that brings together various people from within and even abroad.

Under the theme ‘A cleaner environment is possible’ the clean-up activity started with tree planting activities where over 100 tree seedlings were planted in the areas surrounding Umodzi Park premises before collecting garbage from Parliament round abound to Capitol Hill entrance..

Speaking in an interview during the exercise in Lilongwe Umodzi Park General Manager Ronuel Malikita said the issue of clean and safe environment is not for government alone but companies, organizations and other stakeholders need to be responsible as well.

“As Umodzi Park we have the presidential Hotel, Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) and Presidential Villas. However, in all of these establishments we make sure that we keep clean environments for our guests as we offer them services.

“This clean-up day activities are an extension of what we always do within our premises. The area that we have cleaned is looked after by Lilongwe City Council (LCC) but we decided to help as part of corporate social responsibility,” he said

Malikita said planting trees was one way of deepening commitment to environmental protection through planting new trees and taking care of the already existing ones.

“It is our responsibility to conserve and do justice to the environment. It is time to stand up and take action because the environment plays an important role in our everyday lives,” he added.

In addition, Umodzi Park Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said she also believes that when members of staff are used to the clean environment they will also be able to do the same in their homes as such making clean environment possible everywhere including homes and workplace.

Chagunda further said they will keep on reminding members of staff to embrace cleanliness wherever they go and that Umodzi Park will also take it as a norm to make sure that their surroundings are clean all the time.

Recently, Chakwera said the clean-up day will be celebrated on every second Fridays of every month and the launch meant that every Malawian should commit to clean up their surroundings.

Chakwera said there is need for mindset change where every person should be responsible in taking care of his or her surroundings saying the responsibility of a clean city and clean environment should not be left to the city council only.

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo also called upon all Malawians to join hands and support the initiative, saying it will go a long way saving souls through prevention of diseases that come as a result of not practicing good hygiene.

