UN chief urges Malawians to respect ConCourt verdict

The United Nations (UN) General Secretary António Guterres has called upon Malawians to uphold the rule of law and accept the verdict of the presidential elections case by the Constitution Court to be delivered on Monday, February 3 2020.

The UN Chief Guterres made the appeal through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

He said Malawians should continue upholding the rule of law and peace as they wait for judgement.

“The Secretary-General calls on the Malawian stakeholders to continue upholding the rule of law and promoting peace, unity and stability in the larger interest of the people,” said Dujarric in a brief statement posted on UN official website.

He also called upon political parties leaders in the country to continue sending message of peace to their supporters.

Meanwhile, security agencies in the country have strengthened security in major cities of the country ahead of the Monday ruling.

Oppositions Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party filed a petition to court seeking the nullification of 21 May 2019 Presidential elections.

MEC declared Mutharika of DPP winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent. He was trailed by Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes (35.41 percent) while Saulos Chilima of UTM Party came third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent and ahead of four other candidates.

Chilima and Chakwera filed a petition in the Constitutional Court seeking nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential election results. They cite alleged flaws in the results management process as a key factor for their case.

There been fevered fears that the Constitutional Court judgement on the presidential elections nullification petition could lead to more violence in the country

