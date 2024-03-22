UN, Lilongwe City Council collaborates in provision of hygiene materials at Area 13 market

In a collaborative effort to mitigate hygiene related diseases, the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) together with the United Nations(UN) donated assorted items towards the Area13 market users.

Speaking during the donation on Thursday, Evelyn Udedi a representative from the UN said the market serves as a vibrant hub where people working around the City Center purchase their meals.

“We thought of the need for a clean and hygienic environment at this market,” she said.

Area 13 Chairman, Chikumbutso Ngwira expressed his gratitude towards the donation.

“This donation will go a long way in helping us even in times of disease’s outbreak,” he said.

UN donated 17 hand washing buckets, 5 hand washing stands, 10 bottles of hand washing soaps , 6 slashers and also offered the Cholera vaccine to people conducting businesses within the Area 13 market.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!