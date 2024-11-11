Undule Calls for Enhanced Mobilization as MEC Kicks Off 2nd Phase of Voter Registration

As the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) begins the second phase of its voter registration exercise, renowned governance and human rights advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has called on the Commission and accredited civil society organizations (CSOs) to significantly ramp up efforts in mobilizing eligible voters ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

On November 9, 2024, MEC transitioned into the second phase of its voter registration campaign, following the successful completion of the first phase, which saw 2,224,307 people registered across 14 councils, including the city of Mzuzu. Despite this being a positive start, Mwakasungula expressed concern over the relatively low registration rates, which only represent 65 percent of the projected eligible voters in these areas.

A particularly worrying statistic, according to Mwakasungula, is the gender disparity in voter registration. While 72% of eligible women have registered, only 56.7% of eligible men have done so. This gender gap, especially the low turnout among men, underscores the urgent need to make voter registration more attractive and accessible to all eligible Malawians.

“While the first phase of registration was a good starting point, the numbers clearly indicate that much more needs to be done. The gender gap is concerning, and the low turnout among men is a wake-up call,” Mwakasungula stated. “MEC and all its partners must work tirelessly to improve these registration numbers and ensure no one is left out, especially with the upcoming elections that will determine the future leadership of our country.”

Mwakasungula emphasized the importance of a nationwide campaign to encourage voter registration, stating that it is essential to inform and motivate more Malawians to register and take part in the electoral process. He urged the MEC to collaborate closely with CSOs, which have established networks within local communities and are well-placed to reach a broad audience. These organizations, he added, play a critical role in mobilizing eligible voters and spreading the message about the importance of participating in the elections.

“The role of civil society organizations is crucial in this process. They have the ability to reach the grassroots, and their experience and networks should be fully leveraged to maximize the reach of the voter registration campaign,” said Mwakasungula. “Together, MEC and CSOs can create a robust voter education and mobilization campaign that ensures the election process is inclusive and represents the true will of the people.”

However, Mwakasungula stressed that adequate resources are necessary for these efforts to succeed. He called on international donors to provide flexible support to the CSOs involved in the electoral process, noting that voter registration campaigns require both funding and logistical support to run effectively.

“It is essential that donors step up to provide the necessary resources to ensure the success of these mobilization efforts. Without adequate funding, the ability to effectively reach eligible voters, particularly in remote areas, will be severely limited,” he urged. “A democracy is only as strong as the participation of its citizens. If large sections of the population are left out of the voter registration process, the election cannot be considered a true reflection of the people’s will.”

Mwakasungula concluded by emphasizing that a fully participatory election is vital to the integrity of Malawi’s democracy. He reiterated that every eligible Malawian must have the opportunity to register and vote, ensuring that election results truly represent the collective choice of the nation’s electorate. “It is essential that every eligible voter registers to ensure a genuine democratic process,” he said.

The MEC’s second phase of voter registration is crucial in ensuring that all eligible voters—especially those in underserved or hard-to-reach areas—are given the opportunity to participate in the 2025 elections, which will shape Malawi’s political future.

