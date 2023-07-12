Undule cautions DPP over unfair criticism of Chakwera: “DPP should rather find solutions its internal wrangles”

Malawi’s celebrated Governance and Human Rights Advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has criticized the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its baseless criticism of the President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and the speech he made at the 59th independence celebrations last Thursday.

Overzealous DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, in a statement issued on Monday, accused incumbent government of wasting public resources by sponsoring activities organized to commemorate this year’s Independence Day.

He said the government should have conducted a church service involving all the faith community where the people would have prayed to God to save Malawians from economic challenges the DPP helped to create while it was in power.

But Mwakasungula has dared DPP to direct its energies towards finding lasting solutions to its inner squabbles instead of issuing unconstructive criticism.

He argued that the former governing party had no moral high ground to speak for Malawians.

“DPP is speaking and singing the same song. Malawians know what they are going through and what is important is for government, opposition and all stakeholders to join hands in finding solutions to the current challenges. We cannot be playing politics all the time,” said Mwakasungula in an interview on Tuesday.

The renowned activist said there is nothing new in DPP statement that Malawians need to take seriously.

“No more accusation and counter-accusations! It has not helped the nation. Malawians need national progress for the good of their lives and not politics,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Namalomba has challenged DPP lawmakers who are opposed to the endorsement of their party leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to leave the party.

This follows the endorsement of Mutharika at a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting, which majority of the MPs have described as illegal.

