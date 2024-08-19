Undule optimistic Chakwera’s visit to Vatican, Germany will enhance Malawi’s global standing

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has expressed optimism that the official visits President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has undertaken to Vatican and Germany will play a crucial role in enhancing Malawi’s global standing.

Chakwera is currently in Vatican where he will, among others, have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City.

Mwakasungula, in a statement shared on Monday, said he expects that President Chakwera will take advantage of this “invaluable platform” to articulate Malawi’s development agenda, particularly in areas where the Catholic Church has been instrumental, such as education, health, and social justice.

“President Chakwera’s visit to the Vatican represents more than just a diplomatic engagement; it is a moral and symbolic victory for Malawi. These visits are strategic and well-calculated efforts to strengthen Malawi’s international partnerships and help enhance the country’s global standing. The importance of these visits cannot be undermined, as they come at a time when Malawi is working tirelessly to solidify its diplomatic relations and attract investment for the country’s sustainable growth,” he said.

According to Mwakasungula, by meeting the Pope, President Chakwera is not only reinforcing the strong ties between Malawi and the Holy See, but also demonstrating his commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with all sectors of society, including religious institutions like the Catholics.

He said the fact that former President Peter Mutharika did not have the opportunity to meet the Pope during his tenure, this means a big diplomatic victory for President Chakwera and his administration.

Mwakasungula added that this meeting is a clear indication of the respect and recognition that the global community, particularly the Vatican, has for Malawi’s current leadership.

After visiting Vatican, President Chakwera is expected to travel to Germany where he is expected to undertake a number of official engagements in Berlin.

These engagements will focus on strengthening bilateral relations with the Federal Republic of Germany, a key partner in Malawi’s development.

Mwakasuungula said the meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be important in discussing areas of mutual interest, including governance, economic development, and regional security. Germany’s role as a leading economic power in Europe positions it as an ideal partner for Malawi.

“One of the highlights of the President’s visit to Germany will be the discussions with business executives from the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and officials from a leading German shipping company. This engagement is expected to open new avenues for investment in Malawi’s water transport sector. Since the launch of the MV Chilembwe, Malawi has seen little to no investment in water transport- a sector that has the potential to revolutionize trade and connectivity, especially for the communities along Lake Malawi.

“The President’s efforts to attract investment in modern vessels for Lake Malawi demonstrate his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the country’s neglected transport infrastructure. This move is part of a broader strategy to improve all transport networks, including road, rail, and water, which are critical to facilitating trade, boosting tourism, and enhancing regional integration. The last notable investment in water transport was during the administration of Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Therefore, President Chakwera’s initiative to bring new investments into this sector is not only timely but also necessary for unlocking the full potential of Malawi’s waterways,” observed the revered governance and human rights advocate.

Mwakasungula has since called upon Malawians to recognize and support efforts President Chakwera is undertaking on behalf of and for sake of the nation, stressing that the President’s trips abroad are not mere diplomatic gestures; as they are strategic moves aimed at bringing tangible benefits to the country.

“Whether it is through securing moral support from the Vatican or attracting critical investments in infrastructure from Germany, these visits are notable steps in realizing Malawi as a nation that is respected globally,” he said.

