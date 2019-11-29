Unemployed hospital professionals hold protests for govt recruitment

Over 3, 000 hospital professionals are holding demonstrations across the country to force the government to recruit them.

National chairman of the concerned health workers, Donald Zgambo said the workers have presented petitions to all councils at the end of the peaceful protests.

The unemployed health workers include nurses, clinicians and doctors.

In Ntcheu, the demonstrations started as early as 8am with a handful of them in their respective uniforms, holding placards with police escort.

The protests went on smoothly.

