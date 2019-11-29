Unemployed hospital professionals hold protests for govt recruitment

November 29, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Over 3, 000 hospital professionals are holding demonstrations across the country to force the government to recruit them.

The peaceful protests

National chairman of the concerned health workers, Donald Zgambo said the workers have presented petitions to all councils at the end of the peaceful protests.

The unemployed health workers include nurses, clinicians and doctors.

In Ntcheu, the demonstrations started as early as 8am with a handful of them in their respective uniforms, holding placards with police escort.

The protests went  on smoothly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Kambewa chisaleIantanaAda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kambewa chisale
Guest
Kambewa chisale

Foseki
A Malawi those of you who voted for this Mlopwana made a f mistake

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Iantana
Guest
Iantana

Maybe the government has enough doctors ,nurses and clinicians? nanga tiziti nchani amangwetu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ada
Guest
Ada

Carbon tax mwayambapo kutolera koma mukukanika kulemba ntchito abale athuwa. Kodi ndalama zimenezi zinka zilowera kuti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago