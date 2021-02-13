Unemployed midwifery assistants give Tonse govt ultimatum for employment

Unemployed Community Midwifery Assistants (CMA) marched in the city of Lilongwe on Friday as protest over government failure to employ them.

The over 500 CMAs have given government a five-day ultimatum to act on their needs.

Clara Pasanje, representative of the grouping said they want government to recruit at least 500 CMAs as they have been left out for many years.

She says they want an interface with government officials within five days.

Pasanje further challenges the ministries of Health and Local Government to produce a list of all CMAs employed during previous recruitment sessions.

