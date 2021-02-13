Unemployed midwifery assistants give Tonse govt ultimatum for employment

February 13, 2021 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Unemployed Community Midwifery Assistants (CMA) marched in the city of Lilongwe  on Friday as protest over government failure to employ them.

The midwifery community assistants marching in Lilongwe

The over 500 CMAs have given government a five-day ultimatum to act on their needs.

Clara Pasanje, representative of the grouping said they want government to recruit at least 500 CMAs as they have been left out for many years.

She says they want an interface with government officials within five days.

Pasanje further challenges the ministries of Health and Local Government to produce a list of all CMAs employed during previous recruitment sessions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi Human Rights Commission demands prosecution for Covid-19 funds abuse

State-funded human rights watchdog, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), has demanded a thorough and transparent audit of the K6.2...

Close