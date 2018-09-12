United Religious Initiative to raise bar in campaign against early marriage in Malawi

An international religious body, United Religious Initiative, says it will raise the bar on the awareness campaign to deter the increase in early marriages in Malawi.

In an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times in Lilongwe, URI Southern Africa Regional Coordinator Karen Barenshe said they will be implementing a ‘Girls Not Brides’ campaign to increase the awareness efforts nationwide.

“We want to join hands in joining with the global world in solving this problem,” Barenshe said. “Tackling early marriage issues can help countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.”

Barenshe is currently champion for the campaign and is in Malawi till September 16.

URI Country Coordinator Geoffrey Manasseh urged government and other stakeholders to address issues of poverty, saying that is what is driving young girls into early marriages.

He said apart from early marriages, the girls also indulge into early sex life.

“The situation is tricky and we need to join hands as a country to solve this problem,” he said.

Manasseh said that is why his organisation will be conducting awareness campaigns in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Blantyre and other place to appeal to parents on the dangers of early marriages.

Uri is an interfaith based unprofitable organization which works to promote United Nations sustainable development goals, with major purpose to promote enduring daily interfaith cooperation.

It also advocates to end religiously motivated violence and to create the culture of global peace, justice and healing of for all. It was introduced in Malawi in 2007.

