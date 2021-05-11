Unstoppable Joyce Mvula shines brighter

…She’s Vitality second top goal scorer

“I am very hungry for more and I want to be one of the best in the world.”

She is on fire. Thunderous and on the an unstoppable mission to become one of the world’s greats.

Malawi’s international prolific netball goal-shooting stalwart, Joyce Mvula continues to spark her twinkling first-rate dazzling displays with her team, Manchester Thunder having produced a stellar performance on Sunday against Scottish netball giants, Celtic Dragons.

For her outstanding quality show-stopping and spine-tingling performance against Team Bath, the lanky and towering Malawian netball scoring-machine export walked away home with a bouquet of flowers and a silverware – a Cardiff Metropolitan University ‘Player of the Match’ Award.

Since arriving at Manchester Thunder, Mvula has stamped her authority not only at her team but in the entire British netball echelons and she is currently the second top goal scorer.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Joyce Mvula said: “It was good to be names the player of the match. I felt great but at the end of it all, it makes me happy when I do well because I know that I am here not only for me but also representing my country, Malawi.

“I am particularly overwhelmed with joy knowing that my good performances will keep inspiring the many a girl-child who aspires to follow in my footsteps.”

Mvula, who is in her third season with the reigning British netball Champions, Manchester Thunder said she is in the right time and right place and at the pinnacle of her career.

“I will keep working hard. I am very hungry for more and I want to be one of the best in the world and I know that with God everything is possible,” said Mvula.

Following their narrow defeat against Team Bath, earlier last week, the 2019 league winners, Manchester Thunder are back to their winning ways.

Against Dragons, Mvula led the onslaught with a rampaging display that resulted in her hammering home a staggering 374 goals with a scoring rate of 93. 5 percent in just twelve appearances, making her the having the fifth highest shot succession according to statistics, despite scoring the second most goals in the league.

Mvula is a key part of Thunder’s squad, appearing in all nine of their matches so far. The Malawian has scored 268 goals out of 290 shots – giving her a shot succession of 92.41 percent.

The Malawian ticki-tacka free-will scorer, Mvula is with Thunder for the third season and has been in top sterner form of late, registering a rare 100 per cent shooting rate in several games.

Her form is good news for the Queens who have been dealt a heavy blow as shooter Mwawi Kumwenda will not be available for the Netball World Cup set for Liverpool, England, from July 12 to 21.

An attacking contact for Thunder allowed Dragons to take an early three-goal lead but such was the quality of the opposition that the lead was soon chalked off.

Dragons were unfazed however and Amy Clinton kept her composure in front of goal against her former team with Thunder sharp shooter, Joyce Mvula being as dynamic as ever, but Annika Lee-Jones tried so hard to keep up with her and forced the turnover to give Dragons another scoring opportunity.

Manchester Thunder made a change in defence at the start of the quarter as Dragons looked to retake the lead. Shona O’Dwyer did a fantastic job of leading the Dragons drive, but Thunder seemed to have the rub of the green on a couple of 50/50 calls and were able to keep Dragons in check on the scoreboard.

Dragons were confident returning to court for the second half, with Clinton looking cool, calm and collected in regathering a rebounded shot but Mvula was on a thunderous fire.

The physicality was ramping up as the quarter progressed, but Joyce Mvula was taking no prisoners in the circle, holding her group and kept pipping in beautiful volleys.

The final quarter saw Thunder score eight goals unanswered in five minutes, with Lee-Jones eventually winning an interception to help Dragons get back in the groove but Joyce Mvula was relentless and unstoppable.

Thereafter, Dragons kept it tight and demonstrated renewed patience and composure to get right back into the quarter and finish with pride – halving the scoreline deficit from their previous encounter with the Manchester side.

At final blow of the whistle, it was Joyce Mvula whose light shone brighter.

