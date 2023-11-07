US Government funds 18 Social and Economic Small Grants across Malawi

The United States (US) Government, through its Embassy in Malawi, has awarded approximately $225,000 (MWK 262 million) to 18 organizations working in 11 districts across Malawi.

The funds have been provided through the U.S. Ambassador’s Special SelfHelp Fund, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Small Grants Fund, and the Julia Taft Fund.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lilongwe, the U.S. Ambassador to Malawi, David Young, said despite being referred to as small grants, their impact on communities in Malawi is substantial.

“Over the years, we have seen that a modest investment, with a significant amount of community participation, can lead to lasting improvements in people’s lives,” said Young, adding that the Small Grants Programs support community-driven development projects that address grassroots economic and social issues.

He disclosed that the U.S. Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Fund is a flexible grass-roots assistance program for small community-based development projects while the PEPFAR Small Grants Program funds community-based HIV/AIDS programs, and the Julia Taft Fund addresses critical unmet needs of refugees with high impact projects.

The 11 beneficiary organizations include Global Link Concern, Nkhoma Mission Hospital, Divine Relief Aid Outreach, Lukonkhowe Milk Bulking Group and Chipanga Progressive Farmers.

These received funding from ASSH. PEPFAR has funded Angaza Foundation, Community Forum, EWS Foundation and Associates, National Association for People Living with HIV/AIDS in Malawi (NAPHAM), Positive Steps, Kachila Youth Initiative, Pentecostal Charismatic Network, Life Concern, Umunthu Plus and Mlambe Health and Social Trust while Julia Taft has funded Salama Africa, Community Health Rights and Inua Advocacy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!