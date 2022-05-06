US pledges support to Malawi’s fight against graft

The United States (US) Government has expressed commitment to supporting Malawi in its struggle against corruption, which has been preventing Malawi from attaining the much-desired socioeconomic transformation.

The new US Ambassador to Malawi, David Young, made the commitment on Thursday after presenting letters of credence to President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Young said his government is eager to complement with the Government of Malawi to secure a future that ensures economic prosperity and equitable governance for all Malawians.

“President Chakwera’s commitment to root out corruption and complete Public Sector Reforms forms an important part in achieving Malawi’s economic development. Government and private sector should work together to stimulate this growth and fight poverty. We need to bring more investments and create jobs so that people can live with dignity. I want to work closely with this government in achieving Malawi 2063,” Young said.

The envoy said was impressed with President Chakwera’s determination to fighting poverty despite challenges like floods, Russia-Ukraine war and the deadly Covid-19, which has caused a lot of economic damage worldwide.

He mentioned agriculture, education, defence and health as some of the areas, which USA would continue to support.

Young said Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC) and many other development programmes have been lined up for the benefit of Malawians.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said Malawi and USA are real partners in development, describing the relationship between the two countries as deep-rooted.

Tembo urged Malawians to understand the challenges that the country and the entire world was going through.

“We are very excited that the Ambassador is very aware of issues affecting us and ready to help in providing solutions to some of our challenges. We have a compact where USA will construct new roads to connect Malawi rural areas with tarmac roads and that will boost the economy. We have a compact for power interconnector project through which Malawi is expected to tap electricity from Mozambique and Zambia. This will help in reducing power challenges that have been worsened by Cyclone Ana which led to loss of 130 megawatts from our power grid,” she said.

Young is the 21st American Ambassador to Malawi, has served his country as Foreign Service Officer for 32 years in various countries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!