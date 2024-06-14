US Secretary of State Blinken consoles for Chilima’s passing through phone conversation with Chakwera

Despite having already offered its condolences through their Embassy in Malawi, the US President Joe Biden, in a bid to underline US shared grief to Malawi, today instructed his Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to hold a phone conversation with President Lazarus Chakwera where, officially, the people of US expressed their condolences to people of Malawi for the passing of veep Saulos Chilima.

The message from the US Government was conveyed by Blinken in a phone call on Friday just before the start of the four-day State Funeral of the late Vice President.

“Mr. President, please be assured of the condolence and support of the US Government and US President Biden for you, the Malawi Government, and the Malawian people during this difficult time, for we know that those who have passed were not only senior officials of your Government, but also individuals you knew and cared for personally,” said Blinken.

For his part, President Chakwera expressed gratitude to Secretary Blinken and assured him that the solidarity of a trusted friend like the United States goes a long way in assuaging the anguish that this tragedy has caused.

Following the phone call, President Chakwera has since proceeded to lead Malawians in a procession that will take the remains of the late Vice President to St. Patrick’s Parish for the start of the State Funeral.

