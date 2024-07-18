Usi excites Blantyre vendors: Woos them to readily available NEEF loans

As he continue hitting the ground, meeting with real people on the ground, Vice President Michael Usi, today, visited three major markets in Blantyre with a message of wooing vendors to get readily available NEEF loans without collateral.

Donned in Malawi Flames jersey, Usi toured Bangwe, Chirimba and Chilomoni markets, meetings and chatting with vendors, appreciating the struggles of their small-scale business and challenging them that NEEF loans are readily available and they should quickly register with their leaders to start accessing them and grow their businesses.

In all these visits, Usi warned the vendors against being used by politicians as agents of violence but inspired them to demand nothing but development of their business from duty bearers.

“Get organised. Write down your names and handover them to your market chairman. Between now and August you will get NEEF loans. This has already been approved,” said the Vice President.

The veep said the initiative will help create jobs, stimulate local economies, and bring innovative ideas to life.

From Bangwe, Dr. Usi proceeded to Chiomoni and later in the afternoon he will visit Chirimba market.

At Bangwe he chided city council authorities for rushing to clean the market after they heard that he was coming, saying cleaning markets should be a norm not for visitors.

