Usi says UTM will train MPs on proposal writing for development projects

May 8, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

UTM Party presidential running-mate, Michael ‘Manganya’ Usi has said one of their first assignments after getting elected into power in the forthcoming polls will be to train legislators that will win on their ticket in proposal writing so that they can solicit extra funds for the development of their constituencies.

UTM presidential running mate Dr Micheal Usi 

Usi said the UTM was executing a “paradigm shift” from politics as usual to “politics unusual” to make Malawi better.

The comedian-turned-politician said  in Zomba Central where he, among others, appealed to constituents to vote for the area’s parliamentary aspirant and UTM’s patron Noel Masangwi as well as presidential candidate Saulos Chilima.

“The MPs will have to be trained in proposal writing because they will be able to plan development projects related to the needs of their areas,” said Usi.

According to Usi, the District Development Fund (DDF) and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are not enough to achieve robust development in the country.

“Sometimes the CDF and DDF are sort of imposed by government to fulfill its macro objectives; and, so, with the MPs having their own resources it will be easier for them to decide how best to use them,” said Usi.

He appealed to other parties to look at “UTM as a development partner and not as an adversary.”

Usi said: “We are not going to practice any politics of vengeance. Our focus will be to develop this country.”

He previously worked as country director for  Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
AkubawaVERY CORRECT DR USIMmalawi weniweniKWANU MKWANUWina Mpoto Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Akubawa
Guest
Akubawa

Stupid! The role of MP’s is to debate and pass laws of the country. I suggest that your government should train MP’s on how to review old laws of Malawi or bring new legislation to catch up with the changing world.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
VERY CORRECT DR USI
Guest
VERY CORRECT DR USI

I totally agree with Dr Usi. UTM BOMA!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Mmalawi weniweni
Guest
Mmalawi weniweni

This is the reason why I like these guys…………I hope you win this election at least MPs will start working hard to get funding for their constituency’s developments. In fact there might be competition among MPs as who is working hard to get more funds for projects in his or her constituency.
#Paradigm Shift indeed………Ndalezi tinatopa Nazo ife

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
KWANU MKWANU
Guest
KWANU MKWANU

TIKUFUNA UTM NDI ATSOGOLERI AKE AMZERU PA MAY 21 , UTM FOR DEVELOPMENT.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Wina Mpoto
Guest
Wina Mpoto

That’s the kind of leadership we want I hope MBC took note of that

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From web