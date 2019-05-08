Usi says UTM will train MPs on proposal writing for development projects

UTM Party presidential running-mate, Michael ‘Manganya’ Usi has said one of their first assignments after getting elected into power in the forthcoming polls will be to train legislators that will win on their ticket in proposal writing so that they can solicit extra funds for the development of their constituencies.

Usi said the UTM was executing a “paradigm shift” from politics as usual to “politics unusual” to make Malawi better.

The comedian-turned-politician said in Zomba Central where he, among others, appealed to constituents to vote for the area’s parliamentary aspirant and UTM’s patron Noel Masangwi as well as presidential candidate Saulos Chilima.

“The MPs will have to be trained in proposal writing because they will be able to plan development projects related to the needs of their areas,” said Usi.

According to Usi, the District Development Fund (DDF) and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are not enough to achieve robust development in the country.

“Sometimes the CDF and DDF are sort of imposed by government to fulfill its macro objectives; and, so, with the MPs having their own resources it will be easier for them to decide how best to use them,” said Usi.

He appealed to other parties to look at “UTM as a development partner and not as an adversary.”

Usi said: “We are not going to practice any politics of vengeance. Our focus will be to develop this country.”

He previously worked as country director for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :