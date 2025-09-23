Usi Urges Calm as Nation Awaits Final Poll Results

Vice President Michael Usi, who doubles as president of the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party, has called on Malawians to put peace first as the country anxiously awaits the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s final tally of the September 16 general election.

More than four million citizens voted across 229 constituencies, electing a president, Members of Parliament and ward councillors.

In a statement, Usi stressed that patience and restraint are vital as MEC ties up the last stages of verification.

“As one of the presidential candidates and a proud citizen of the Republic of Malawi, I call upon all Malawians to exercise restraint and uphold peace as we await MEC to announce the final results of our general elections,” he said, reminding the nation that “we have only one Malawi to keep and protect.”

MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja also appealed for calm, assuring Malawians that the commission was working around the clock to produce results that are not only lawful, but credible and trusted.

“The commission will continue to sit without interruption to ensure that the will of the people, as expressed through the ballot, is respected and announced in a timely manner. By law, MEC has a maximum of eight days to declare the presidential results,” Mtalimanja said.

She added that every result sheet submitted would undergo strict verification and reconciliation to guarantee transparency and accuracy.

Usi, one of 17 presidential contenders, is believed to have fared poorly, according to unofficial figures. The main battle appears to be between incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera and his predecessor, Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party.

