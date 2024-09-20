Usi vows he will never allow anyone to destroy Chilima’s name: “I am always indebted to him.”

UTM President, Dr. Michael Usi, has passionately affirmed that he will not remove the image of the late Saulos Chilima from UTM cloth and t-shirts, declaring that Chilima’s face will forever remain the symbol of the party. Usi stated that this is not only a sign of respect for UTM’s late president but also a commitment to preserve and honor his enduring legacy.

Addressing a large, spirited crowd of UTM supporters at Karonga Square on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Dr. Usi paid an emotional tribute to Chilima, whom he described as a visionary leader with an unmatched dedication to both UTM and Malawi. “Chilima’s leadership will forever be etched in the annals of history. His wisdom, humility, and unique approach to governance have left an indelible mark, not only on our party but on this country as a whole,” Usi said with a heartfelt tone.

In what felt like a posthumous ode to his predecessor, Usi reflected on the personal impact Chilima had on his own political journey. “I will always be indebted to Chilima. He saw something in me, something I didn’t even fully see in myself at the time, and chose me as his Vice President. I will never forget that, and I will not stray from the path we agreed to walk together.”

Usi then underscored their shared mission: empowering the people of Malawi, especially the youth. “Chilima and I campaigned relentlessly on the need to financially empower young people—not just to make them independent, but to enable them to create enterprises, employ others, and transform their communities,” Usi said, his voice rising with conviction.

He explained that this vision is why he has been tirelessly traversing the country, working with the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to ensure that as many Malawians as possible access loans to grow their businesses and uplift their livelihoods.

In line with these efforts, Usi announced the creation of the Vuwukani M’matope loan initiative—a program designed to give opportunities to those who cannot provide collateral, ensuring that even the most marginalized have the chance to build their own enterprises and change their futures.

As Dr. Usi concluded his speech, the atmosphere at Karonga Square transformed into one of pure elation. Hundreds of UTM supporters, filled with energy and excitement, accompanied their leader on a one-kilometer walk, dancing and singing in a jubilant display of loyalty. Youths were seen somersaulting on the road, their joy palpable as they walked alongside Dr. Usi in a powerful show of support and unity, further cementing the deep bond between Usi and the UTM faithful.

