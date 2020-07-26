UTM criticise MCP cadres over ‘savage politics’ for pulling down DPP flags

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has come under intense fire for allowing its members to pull down opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) flags in Blantyre and replacing them with MCP flags.

Leading the onslaught in social media platforms are Tonse Alliance major partner, UTM social media influencers who have openly condemned the action by the MCP as not only undemocratic but barbaric.

They argue that MCP should have replaced the DPP flags with national flags instead of MCP flags.

The MCP cadres pulled down the DPP flags leading to Sanjika palace claiming Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is now the tenant at the palace.

They were seen using DPP and UDF flags to polish each other’s shoes before burning them to ashes.

There has been no comment from the MCP but sources say this was organised by party campaign director Moses Kunkuyu and sponsored by party vice president Sidik Mia.

