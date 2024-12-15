UTM expresses dissatisfaction with Commission’s plane crash report

Officials from UTM have voiced concerns over the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the plane crash that tragically claimed the life of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Speaking to the press, UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala criticized the report, stating that it “hangs in the air” and leaves more questions than answers about the circumstances of the June 10 tragedy. However, he refrained from elaborating on the party’s specific concerns, promising a detailed response once UTM officials obtain the full report.

The Commission’s findings, released at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Saturday, concluded that the crash of the Malawi Air Force Dornier 228 aircraft was primarily caused by adverse weather conditions. Justice Jabbar Alide, Chairperson of the inquiry, highlighted that poor weather in Mzuzu, including fog and cold temperatures, contributed to the crash.

“The commission found out that the pilot did not have any weather information about the day, which was supposed to be obtained from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services before commencing to Mzuzu for the funeral of the late Kasambala,” said Alide during the briefing.

According to the report, the pilot failed to consult Kamuzu International Airport for a weather update before departure, and the worsening conditions during the flight led to poor visibility and communication challenges.

Additionally, the Commission found no evidence of technical issues with the aircraft. The Dornier 228, which had been maintained by the Malawi Air Force, was confirmed to be in good condition both the day before and on the day of the accident. The aircraft had logged just over 3,000 flying hours, far below its manufacturer’s limit of 29,000 hours.

The report identified environmental factors as the greatest contributors to the crash, but UTM’s dissatisfaction suggests lingering questions remain about whether all possible causes were fully investigated.

The Commission of Inquiry, appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera, conducted a thorough investigation that included visits to the crash site at Chikangawa Forest, consultations with the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, and other stakeholders.

While the report exonerates technical failures as a cause of the crash and attributes the tragedy to environmental and human factors, UTM’s forthcoming response may reignite debates over the thoroughness of the investigation.

The crash, which claimed the lives of Dr. Chilima and other officials en route to a funeral in Mzuzu, remains one of Malawi’s most devastating air disasters. Calls for greater aviation safety measures and improvements in emergency response protocols are expected to follow the Commission’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, the nation continues to mourn the loss of its leaders and awaits further clarity on this tragedy that has left an indelible mark on Malawi’s history.

