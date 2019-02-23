UTM fields more parliamentary candidates than MCP: DPP tops list, UDF ahead of PP

Statistics of an approved list of parliamentary candidates released by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) shows that seven months old UTM Party will feature 191 candidates against 189 of the strategically challenged Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the country’s perrenial opposition party.

The information puts the ruling DPP has fielded 192 candidates across the country seconded by UTM’s 191 – two short of the required 193 while MCP has left four constituencies vacant.

DPP has no candidate in Mangochi Lutende Constituency, apparently Nyasa Times understands the candidate was disqualified by MEC.

MCP has not fielded candidates in Mzimba South West, Thyolo South West, Mulanje North and Chikwawa North.

The development has raised a fierce debate on social media if MCP is strategic at all with many wondering why the oldest opposition party always fails to attract candidates nationwide.

But MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said the party has tangible reasons for not fielding candidates in those four constituencies.

“In one constituency, our Member of Parliament withdrew to pave way for Honourable Khumbo Kachali. In Mulanje North, the nomination fee was paid late but we are trying to sort it out with Mec.

“And in the other two constituencies, the people withdrew on personal grounds, so we could not force them to contest on MCP ticket,” he said in quotes reported by Malawi News. On the other hand, the 191 candidate to be fielded by UTM its maiden election has demonstrated the organisational and leadership finesse that Vice President Saulos Chilima who is also UTM President possesses to hit such a feat in just seven months. UTM has not fielded candidates in Mangochi Lutende Constituency and Mchinji North-East Constituency. “This guy [Chilima] is something else. Who can build a party, get it registered, encroach every part of Malawi, hold convention then primaries in all constituencies minus four only in such a short time. Whatever happens but this ability to work is what this country needs,” writes Yotam on his Facebook page. United Democratic Front (UDF) led by its presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi and running mate Frank Mwenifumbo has fielded 124 candidates while Immediate former ruling People’s Party (PP) led by former presudent Joyce Banda has fielded 81 candidates. UDF publicity secretary Ken Ndanga said the party is being strategic and that “works well with our plans”. PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said the party tried to field candidates in all constituencies but they faced problems. The statistics show that DPP has achieved a 26 percent women representation, UTM has 22 percent; MCP has 15 percent while UDF has 16 percent. Out of 1 333 candidates 501 will compete on an independent ticket in the forthcoming elections. Alliance for Democracy has fielded nine candidates, Mbakuwaku Movement for Development has fielded one candidate, Petra one candidate and Umodzi Party (UP) has fielded six candidates.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :