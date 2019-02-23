UTM fields more parliamentary candidates than MCP: DPP tops list, UDF ahead of PP

Statistics of an approved list of parliamentary candidates released by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) shows that seven months old UTM Party will feature 191 candidates against 189 of the strategically challenged Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the country’s perrenial opposition party.
“And in the other two constituencies, the people withdrew on personal grounds, so we could not force them to contest on MCP ticket,” he said in quotes reported by Malawi News.
On the other hand, the 191 candidate to be fielded by UTM its maiden election has demonstrated the organisational and leadership finesse that Vice President Saulos Chilima who is also UTM President possesses to hit such a feat in just seven months.
UTM has not fielded candidates in Mangochi Lutende Constituency and Mchinji North-East Constituency.
“This guy [Chilima] is something else. Who can build a party, get it registered, encroach every part of Malawi, hold convention then primaries in all constituencies minus four only in such a short time. Whatever happens but this ability to work is what this country needs,” writes Yotam on his Facebook page.
United Democratic Front (UDF) led by its presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi and running mate Frank Mwenifumbo has fielded 124 candidates while Immediate former ruling People’s Party (PP) led by former presudent Joyce Banda has fielded 81 candidates.
UDF publicity secretary Ken Ndanga said the party is being strategic and that “works well with our plans”.
PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said the party tried to field candidates in all constituencies but they faced problems.
The statistics show that DPP has achieved a 26 percent women representation, UTM has 22 percent; MCP has 15 percent while UDF has 16 percent.
Out of 1 333 candidates 501 will compete on an independent ticket in the forthcoming elections.
Alliance for Democracy has fielded nine candidates, Mbakuwaku Movement for Development has fielded one candidate, Petra one candidate and Umodzi Party (UP) has fielded six candidates.
MCP is no longer relevant. The excuse by Munthail is a sign of failure and the party will pay a heavy price for that. Look at what the new kid on the block, UTM has done. This is a clear manifestation of how strategic and well organised the party is. By all means DPP will have sleepless nights with UTM because the knock is loud and clear on the doors of the DPP led Government and one cannot resist chanting: “Odi anzathu tilowemo, odi anzathu tilowemo m’boma x2”.
