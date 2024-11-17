UTM is the next big party. Why?  Unlike DPP, UDF, Aford; it’s a party for people, not family

In the ever-evolving political landscape of Malawi, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) stands out as a beacon of democratic ideals and progressive leadership.

As the party holds its much-anticipated presidential convention in Mzuzu, the legacy of the late Dr. Saulos Chilima—former Vice President and founder of the party—remains central to the party’s trajectory.

Yet, it is not just his political vision that marks UTM as a force to reckon with; it is the remarkable decision by the Chilima family to forgo automatic control of the party after his untimely death that could very well position UTM as one of the strongest and most resilient political entities in Malawi’s history.

In Malawi’s political culture, where party leadership has often been defined by family dynasties and succession by bloodlines, UTM’s approach marks a significant departure from the norm. This article aims to examine why the decision by the Chilima family to refrain from seizing control of UTM may be one of the key factors that ensures the party’s strength, growth, and legitimacy in the coming years.

Breaking the Cycle of Political Dynasties

Malawi’s political history has been dominated by parties led by powerful family dynasties. From Peter Mutharika inheriting the leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after his brother Bingu’s death, to Bakili Muluzi passing the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership to his son Atupele, the trend of family succession has been well-entrenched.

Even in the People’s Party (PP), Joyce Banda’s son Roy was groomed for leadership, further cementing the idea that political parties are private entities to be inherited, rather than grown democratically.

Against this backdrop, the decision by Mary Nkhamanyachi Chilima, the widow of the late Dr. Saulos Chilima, to refuse leadership of UTM is both remarkable and groundbreaking. Despite significant pressure from some quarters within the party and the general public, Mary Chilima chose to respect the democratic processes that her husband championed. Similarly, other members of the Chilima family, including Mr. Valera Chilima, were approached but declined to take over the reins of leadership.

This stance is significant for two reasons. First, it signals to the Malawian electorate that UTM is not a family-owned political machine but a party that is committed to nurturing leadership from within, based on merit and popular support.

Second, it offers a clear break from the practice of political nepotism that has often undermined the legitimacy and credibility of political parties in Malawi. By opting out of this cycle, the Chilima family has demonstrated a commitment to democratic values, ensuring that UTM remains an institution rather than a personal or familial enterprise.

Strengthening Internal Democracy

A defining characteristic of any successful political party is the strength of its internal democracy—the processes by which leaders are selected, and decisions are made. UTM’s refusal to allow the Chilima family to take control of the party underscores a firm belief in democratic processes. Unlike other political parties in Malawi, where the leadership is often determined by lineage, UTM has demonstrated that it values merit, transparency, and inclusivity.

By fostering a culture where leadership is earned rather than inherited, UTM is sending a powerful message about its commitment to ensuring that its leaders truly represent the will of the people. This is particularly important for a party like UTM, which is relatively young but has made significant strides in building a solid base of support, especially among younger voters who are increasingly seeking a political alternative to the older, establishment parties.

The decision to hold an open and democratic convention, where candidates for leadership are chosen based on their vision, capabilities, and public support, will not only allow UTM to identify the best leadership talent but will also encourage active participation from the party’s members. This will help build a stronger, more committed, and more accountable leadership structure, with a clear focus on the priorities of the Malawian people, rather than the interests of one family or group.

Appeal to the Youth and Future Generations

One of the most important factors in UTM’s potential to become a leading political force is its ability to attract and engage young people. Malawi has one of the youngest populations in Africa, with over 60% of the population under the age of 25. The youth are not just the future of the country; they are its present. And they are increasingly disillusioned with the entrenched political elite that has historically controlled the nation’s political and economic systems.

By positioning itself as a party that offers merit-based leadership and actively seeks to empower young people, UTM is creating a political platform that resonates with the aspirations of the younger generation.

The fact that UTM is not subject to the whims of a single family means that leadership positions are more likely to be filled by individuals who are motivated by public service, not personal legacy. This, in turn, creates a political environment where the youth see UTM as a genuine alternative to the status quo.

Furthermore, UTM’s ability to democratize its leadership selection process sends a message of hope to the younger electorate: that in UTM, it is not one’s family name, but one’s abilities and commitment to service, that matter. This democratic approach, rooted in the principles of equality and fairness, is likely to inspire young people to become more actively involved in the political process, both as party members and as voters.

Building Trust and Long-Term Legitimacy

Trust in political parties is a critical factor for electoral success, and UTM’s decision to avoid family-based leadership succession helps build this trust. Malawians, especially those disillusioned with the revolving door of political elites, will see UTM as a party that is genuinely committed to changing the political culture of the country.

When political parties are run like personal fiefdoms, they lose the ability to appeal to the broader public. People may question the motives behind leadership changes, especially when they are driven by personal or familial interests.

UTM, on the other hand, has demonstrated that its leadership transitions will be based on a commitment to the party’s founding ideals, including transparency, integrity, and national development. This is likely to win the party the confidence of Malawians, who are increasingly frustrated with the entrenched political elite.

Additionally, by allowing the party to select its leadership in a manner that prioritizes democratic processes over family interests, UTM is setting itself up for long-term legitimacy. The public is more likely to accept leadership transitions when they are seen as part of a legitimate, democratic process, rather than the result of behind-the-scenes maneuvering or nepotism.

Fostering a Culture of Accountability

In many of Malawi’s political parties, the leadership is often unaccountable to the people because the leaders are insulated by their family connections and influence. However, UTM’s democratic leadership model—fueled by merit rather than bloodline—ensures that leaders are accountable to the party members and, by extension, to the citizens they aim to serve.

When leadership is based on democratic principles, the leader must remain accountable to the people who voted for them. They are expected to fulfill their promises, adhere to the party’s principles, and deliver on the vision set out by the party’s constitution. The public, knowing that UTM’s leadership transition is based on merit, is more likely to hold its leaders accountable for their actions. This transparency and accountability are essential for building a healthy, functioning democracy that serves the interests of all citizens.

Conclusion: A Party for the People, Not a Family

The decision by the Chilima family to not control UTM after the death of Dr. Saulos Chilima sets the party apart from others in Malawi. By resisting the temptation to turn the party into a family enterprise, the Chilima family has ensured that UTM remains a democratic, merit-based institution. This focus on internal democracy, youth empowerment, and accountability has the potential to make UTM one of the strongest political forces in Malawi in the coming years.

UTM’s leadership model offers a refreshing alternative to the dynastic political culture that has plagued Malawi for decades. It is a model that respects the will of the people and emphasizes that leadership should be earned, not inherited. As the country looks to the future, UTM’s commitment to meritocratic leadership could well serve as a blueprint for other parties seeking to engage with the country’s youth and build a more inclusive, equitable political system.

In a country tired of political dynasties and power struggles, UTM’s approach may be just what Malawi needs to usher in a new era of political engagement, empowerment, and national progress.

