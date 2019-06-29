UTM mourns its director of youth for the north

UTM Party mourned its Director of Youth for the north, Moses Maganga who was led to rest Thursday.

Maganga died Tuesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a short illness.

Speaking on behalf of UTM’s president, Saulos Chilima, the party’s Regional Governor for the north, Leonard Njikho described the late Maganga as a bright young man with a vision who could have contributed much to the party’s growth.

‘’It is unfortunate that Maganga has died at early age. We had trust and hope in the young politician as we saw some potential in him.

‘’We were sure that he could have developed the party further. The gap left by him will never be filled,’’ Njikho said.

The late Maganga was buried at his home village, Kalombo in Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay District.

Amongst party officials present at the burial ceremony included the party’s president, Saulos Chilima, Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and Jessie Kabwira.

Maganga is survived by a wife and two children.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :