UTM MP pushes law to regulate political alliances, warns current system breeds instability and betrayal

A UTM Party legislator has launched a bold push to overhaul Malawi’s electoral politics, proposing a new law to regulate political alliances—arguing that the current system is dangerously unstructured, prone to collapse, and undermines governance.

Blantyre Soche Zingwangwa Member of Parliament Penjani Kalua says he is preparing a private member’s Bill aimed at formalising how political alliances are formed, managed and sustained beyond elections.

Kalua’s intervention strikes at the heart of Malawi’s fragile alliance politics, where parties routinely join forces to win power—but fall apart soon after, often plunging governance into uncertainty.

“The gap we have now is that alliances are formed to meet constitutional requirements, but once elections are over, there is no legal framework to guide how they operate,” Kalua said.

“That creates room for mistrust, instability and abuse because parties can walk away without any consequences.”

His proposal comes against the backdrop of Malawi’s 50-percent-plus-one electoral system, which requires a presidential candidate to secure an outright majority—effectively forcing parties into alliances in tightly contested races.

While President Peter Mutharika’s recent victory with about 57 percent appeared to defy that trend, Kalua dismissed it as an exception rather than the rule.

“We cannot assume future elections will produce a candidate who will easily cross that threshold. The political landscape is changing, and alliances may soon become unavoidable,” he said.

Kalua warned that without a legal framework, Malawi risks repeating cycles of unstable alliances that collapse under the weight of internal disagreements and competing interests.

He pointed to the now-defunct Tonse Alliance—once hailed as a model of opposition unity—as a cautionary tale of what happens when political agreements are built on trust alone, without enforceable rules.

“The Tonse Alliance was entered into in good faith, but there was no legal mechanism to uphold the agreement when challenges arose. That made it easier for it to collapse,” he said.

Under his proposed law, alliances would no longer be loose, short-term electoral deals, but structured political arrangements with binding commitments extending into governance.

Parties entering alliances would be required to clearly define shared policies, decision-making processes and governance frameworks—effectively transforming alliances into what Kalua describes as “coalitions of ideas,” not just vehicles for winning power.

Crucially, the proposed legislation would introduce formal dispute resolution mechanisms, including structured mediation processes to handle conflicts between partners—an attempt to replace backroom political wrangling with predictable, rule-based engagement.

“The law will not eliminate disagreements, but it will provide structure and ensure those disagreements are managed within a clear framework,” Kalua argued.

He stressed that the goal is not to drag political disputes into the courts, but to create an orderly system where grievances can be addressed before alliances fracture.

Kalua believes the proposal could gain cross-party support, noting that both ruling and opposition parties have suffered the consequences of unstable alliances.

“This is not about benefitting one side. It is about creating predictability and trust across the political spectrum,” he said.

He is now set to engage the Speaker of Parliament and other key stakeholders as he moves to translate the proposal into a formal Bill.

But the push is likely to ignite intense debate, with critics expected to question whether legislation can truly fix political mistrust—or whether it risks overregulating what is inherently a political process.

What is clear, however, is that Kalua’s proposal has reopened a critical conversation: whether Malawi can continue relying on informal, personality-driven alliances—or whether it is time to impose legal discipline on a system that has repeatedly shown signs of strain.

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