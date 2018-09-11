UTM official in hiding after death threats

A United Transformation Movement (UTM) official in the north is in hiding after receiving death threats after he formed Friends of Chilima group in the region.

Mzondi Mkandawire said he has been receiving the death threats through phones.

“Voices on the unknown numbers have been telling me to be careful, they will deal with me and I thought I should not take this for fun, this is why I have gone into hiding,” he said.

Suspected ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets are said to be behind the threats.

The cadets on Sunday beat up and slapped catholic nuns in Lilongwe when the cadets were coming from welcoming president Peter Mutharika from China whilst the nuns were in a bus from a parish where they went for church celebrations.

UTM regional governor for the north Afick Mbewe has confirmed of the threats.

“We have provided security to his house to ensure that his family his safe. But, if anything happens to him or any member of his family, the DPP will be held responsible and we will retaliate,” said Mbewe.

The DPP has escalated its political violence against the UTM officials and civil society organisations leaders ahead of the 2019 general election as the ruling party ratings seem to be going down each passing day.

DPP is unpopular because of increasing corruption levels in the country, nepotism, cronayism, favouritism, regionalism, tribalism, arrogance and intolerance among others.

