UTM presidential hopeful bemoans Neno bad roads

Vice-President Saulos Chilima and his UTM Party crew continue to brave slippery earth roads in search for votes as his campaign on Wednesday took him to Neno where he derisively lamented the bad road, saying it is not serving the people.

Speaking to thousands that gathered at Chikonde primary school ground in Neno on Wednesday, Chilima said the status of Neno road is that of mere footpath and he has made a pledge to construct a durable road using tax-funds if voted into power on May 21 tripartite elections.

“When we take this government in May, we are going to construct a durable and magnificent road here in Neno and the money for that road will come from you Malawians because people that live here in Neno they are also Malawians and they pay tax to government just the same as those who lives in town where good roads are being constructed,” said Chilima.

He said the UTM Party have people’s welfare at heart.

“Roads are supposed to be made for people and not people for roads,” he said.

He therefore urged people in the district to vote for UTM on May 21 elections if they want to see a transformed Neno.

Chilima also repeated that he is the last Malawi vice president to be mistreated saying the Vice president in UTM led government will have specific duties in his office to avoid bad working relationship that have been there between the State President and his second-in-command.

Chilima, who in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections was picked by President Peter Mutharika from the private sector where he served as Airtel Malawi managing director to be his running mate and eventually the country’s Vice-President, broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party last June and declared he will challenge his boss in the presidential race.

Speaking earlier at the same rally TM Party secretary general Patricia Kaliati said DPP government has failed to develop Neno district where people are still crying for better amenities including a tarmac road.

“It is very sad that this government is able to construct tarmac road going to mere individual properties, yet you my friends here in Neno you are failing to transport your farm produce like Irish potatoes to markets in town due to poor roads,” said Kaliati.

She further said it was quite disheartening to learnt that in 21st century there was no mobile network coverage for people that surrounds Ligowe trading center where people climb trees and hills to access mobile networks.

Also speaking at the rally Group Village Head Donda for the area said Neno district is still lagging behind in development citing lack of district Council offices, district secondary school and community colleges as examples that the district is far away from being developed.

Chilima is the first hopeful presidential candidates to hold a political rally in Neno since MEC launched 2019 tripartite elections campaign period.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :