UTM regional governor dies of coronavirus: Laid to rest

UTM Party governor for the eastern region Alhaj Bernard Sande died on Wednesday after contracting the novel coronavirus and was laid to rest, according to a local medical official on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

State Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima led the party in paying tribute to Sande, who was a maverick podium orator and helped to build party membership in the eastern region.

The former broadcaster had “an absolute passion” for transformation politics, according to UTM.

Malawi continues to be ravaged by the virus pandemic as many people are succumbing to the Covid-19 with infections spreading.

The sharp rise in the number of cases has been attributed to the June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run where thousands of Malawians ignored health measures and social distancing rules to attend political rallies.

Experts also blame people, who returned from foreign countries mainly from South Africa responsible for the spike in pandemic cases. As of July 12, more than 1,900 people arrived in the country form, South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!