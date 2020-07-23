UTM regional governor dies of coronavirus: Laid to rest
UTM Party governor for the eastern region Alhaj Bernard Sande died on Wednesday after contracting the novel coronavirus and was laid to rest, according to a local medical official on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
State Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima led the party in paying tribute to Sande, who was a maverick podium orator and helped to build party membership in the eastern region.
The former broadcaster had “an absolute passion” for transformation politics, according to UTM.
Malawi continues to be ravaged by the virus pandemic as many people are succumbing to the Covid-19 with infections spreading.
The sharp rise in the number of cases has been attributed to the June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run where thousands of Malawians ignored health measures and social distancing rules to attend political rallies.
Experts also blame people, who returned from foreign countries mainly from South Africa responsible for the spike in pandemic cases. As of July 12, more than 1,900 people arrived in the country form, South Africa.
Getting worse each & every second
It was a difficult choice for Malawians between two devils (DPP mafia gang) or Covad–19 which one to get rid first? And which one to fight against later? From recent revelations of terrible corruption, the choice to get rid of mafia government was the right one. If DPP MAFIA continued to govern millions of Malawians would eventually die of various causes because there would be no hospitals, no jobs, no food, no medicines and possibly 17.5 million Malawians living below the poverty line while senior DPP mafia and their families and relatives and friends lived in unprecedented wealth, going abroad… Read more »
sad that he would not live long to see the fruit of his efforts. one advantage about this disease is that it does not descrimate.
Ndale vs COVID 19 = death penalty. Zangoyambika kumene. Zoona kumafera ndale eni ake ali pheee inuyo nkumasiya ana pa dzuwa? Mkanafera za ku mpingo bolana koma ndale? Shame 🙈🙈🙈
Are you a human being? If you are short of words just remain silent. Your comments are not beffing the difficult times the Sande family is going through. MHSRIP.
Koma comment yanuyi,ikutsatila bwino za Coronavirus kapena kusintha Kwa utsogoleli kukupwetekani? Matenda awa ali Dziko lonse lapansi, kaya zimenezo mukuzidziwa?