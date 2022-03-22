UTM takes on critics, says will not end marriage with Tonse Alliance

UTM has taken on its critics, vowing not to end its marriage with Tonse Alliance. but will fight to iron out their problems.

UTM is one of the Tonse Alliance led government major stakeholders and some of the party followers have recently been calling on the party leadership to pull out of the Tonse Alliance because of what they perceive as failure to fulfil some alliance agreements.

But UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo in a statement that the party will ignore what he says all misguided maladventures and attacks on their leadership and invest their energy in fighting Malawi’s real enemies of poverty, hunger, illiteracy, disease, environmental degradation and horrible impacts of extreme weather, creating employment and business opportunities for the youth as well as resolving the litany of ills and evils that afflict pain and anxiety on the country.

According to Mwenifumbo, the will leave what he described as political hallucinations to those who have no clue and essence to offer Malawians anything but grief and insults.

“We travel down this memory lane to highlight why the UTM and its leadership has remained calm amidst of all the mercenary afflictions that are being waged on its leadership through a propaganda of political vitriol aimed at lampooning the UTM leadership and creating a negative picture that suggest that it is in a hurry for power and hence fomenting discord in the alliance,” Mwenifumbo says in the statement.

He adds that this narrative is evidently the work of what he described as clearly torpid malignant political minds that are feeble and rotten, which one can clearly see that these political hallucinations are born out of cowardice and desperation, whatever the motivation.

“For us in the UTM, our response to such immaturity is that we were given a co mandate, along side all our Tonse Alliance partners, to lead Malawi into a better place and future,”

“We remain committed to that mandate and remain steadfast in helping His Excellency the President of the republic, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, to deliver the Tonse Alliance promises,” Mwenifumbo says.

