UTM veep Usi urges people in Mulanje to vote for Chilima

May 7, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

UTM vice president Michael Usi has been making final campaign imbizos ahead of the highly contentious tripartite election in two weeks’ time, urging people to vote for Saulos Chilima.

UTM Vice presudent Usi addressing a rally in Mulanje

People who attended UTM’s Usi rally in Mulanje

On Sunday, Usi, who is also running mate to Chilima in the forthcoming polls, hit Mulanje central constituency where he is vying for a parliamentary seat.

The tour started at Manyongana through Nachiwale, Tambala and finally in Gulumba village.

Usi assured the people that the UTM led government would distribute development projects and programs evenly across the country.

“If you make a mistake of voting for another leader apart from Dr. Saulos Chilima and the UTM, you will regret the action for the rest of your lives because this chance comes once in every five years,” said Usi.

On Sunday, Usi was guest of honour at the launch of campaign for UTM patron and parliamentary aspirant for Zomba central Noel Masangwi.

In his speech, Usi said this election is about bringing change and embracing new ways of doing things.

“It is evidently clear that the DPP has run out of ideas on how best to deal with the biting poverty and the only thing to save Malawi is voting the UTM in government,” said Usi.

He said it is only the UTM which has hands on practical solutions to the many problems facing Malawians

bwabwalala mlakho wa a lomwe
Guest
bwabwalala mlakho wa a lomwe

UTM is a party full of crooks. Simungawine inu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

I like the way UTM approaches its meetings, they are not fake crowds, just the people who live at that place basi. Others are still doing Kamuzu era meetings where you transport crowds of people from all surrounding districts and even beyond. I for one know which approach is more effective; the intimate smaller focused group approach.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Thyolo Thava boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava boy

Team SKC, team Chilima all the way

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
joji wina
Guest
joji wina

You cannot beat Nankhumwa in Mulanje Central costituency , we cannot vote for you and your drunken master cannot beat APM..You are just wasting your time and money.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
akatraz
Guest
akatraz

NKHANGA ZAONA, ZAKUVUTANI A USI

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
MCMILLAN KAWAMBA
Guest
MCMILLAN KAWAMBA

koma mulimba???? kwanu tianthu chonchi!!!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

