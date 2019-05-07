UTM veep Usi urges people in Mulanje to vote for Chilima

UTM vice president Michael Usi has been making final campaign imbizos ahead of the highly contentious tripartite election in two weeks’ time, urging people to vote for Saulos Chilima.

On Sunday, Usi, who is also running mate to Chilima in the forthcoming polls, hit Mulanje central constituency where he is vying for a parliamentary seat.

The tour started at Manyongana through Nachiwale, Tambala and finally in Gulumba village.

Usi assured the people that the UTM led government would distribute development projects and programs evenly across the country.

“If you make a mistake of voting for another leader apart from Dr. Saulos Chilima and the UTM, you will regret the action for the rest of your lives because this chance comes once in every five years,” said Usi.

On Sunday, Usi was guest of honour at the launch of campaign for UTM patron and parliamentary aspirant for Zomba central Noel Masangwi.

In his speech, Usi said this election is about bringing change and embracing new ways of doing things.

“It is evidently clear that the DPP has run out of ideas on how best to deal with the biting poverty and the only thing to save Malawi is voting the UTM in government,” said Usi.

He said it is only the UTM which has hands on practical solutions to the many problems facing Malawians

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :