UTM veep Usi warns DPP against misuse of  taxpayer money

UTM Party vice president Michael Usi has told the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government to stop abusing tax payer money as many people are suffering because of biting hunger.

Usi said this when he and other senior party officials addressed a record crowd at Mbayani in Blantyre who braved heavy rains to attend the political rally.

He accused the government of being insensitive to the needs of the majority poor.

His comments come at a time when most parts of the country have been hit by food shortages.

The hunger situation has worsened in Dedza North as villagers are depending on wild roots (mipama) and maize husks.

Senior Chief Tambala and Parliamentarian for Dedza North Savel Kafwafwa said , close to ten thousand villagers are starving but government has distributed only 2,400 bags of maize.

District Disaster Risk Management Officer Blessings Kantema said ,they have been distributing maize under once off programme and in Dedza North over 2,000 bags of maize have been distributed.

Usi also warned party supporters to mind their tongues as some of the things they might say might bring them in the wrong arm of the law.

