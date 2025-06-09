UTM’s Makondi Vows Transformation for Newly Demarcated Chilomoni-Kabula-Nancholi Constituency

UTM Vice President for the South, Richard Makondi, has pledged to bring meaningful development to the newly demarcated Chilomoni, Kabula, Nancholi Constituency as he officially declares his candidacy for Member of Parliament in the upcoming September 16 general elections.

Makondi, a well-known businessman-turned-politician, says the area has suffered years of stagnation and urgently needs visionary leadership.

“This constituency has been left behind for far too long. The people need a representative who understands development and has the capacity to deliver,” said Makondi during a recent meeting with UTM grassroots leaders in Manase, Blantyre.

Addressing the crowd, Makondi described himself as a unique candidate with hands-on experience in the corporate world, making him well-positioned to attract development partners beyond government support.

“I come with a wealth of experience and the ability to collaborate with various institutions to uplift lives in this constituency. We need more than promises — we need action,” he added.

If elected, Makondi says his top priorities will include improving the area’s poor road network, lobbying for the construction of a public secondary school, and tackling unemployment through UTM’s empowerment agenda.

“UTM has an exciting plan with factory initiatives and youth empowerment programmes. I want to tap into that and ensure our people are not just supported but self-sustained,” he emphasized.

With the clock ticking toward election day, Makondi is intensifying his campaign efforts and rallying supporters to work hard for what he calls a “real opportunity for transformation.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!