UTM’s Njawala launches campaign for Blantyre Kabula seat in style

UTM Party national executive committee member and presidential campaign committee chairperson Felix Njawala on Sunday officially launched the campaign for Blantyre Kabula constituency at Chirimba primary school ground.

The event was graced by UTM’s top officials including Vice President and UTM presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi, Secretary General the Patricia Kaliati, deputy publicity director, Leonard Chimbanga, NEC member Richard Makondi who is also shadow MP for Blantyre south west constituency and Mcadams Mbewe, UTM professionals Blantyre chapter chairperson.

The event pulled a huge crowd and Njawala thanked the people for the support.

He said he joined UTM because of its nature as a national party contrary to other parties which belong to either a tribe or a family.

“On 22 July 2018 I stood here to tell u that I will support Dr Chilima and his ideologies. Some parties have family ties.

I joined UTM because I believed that UTM belongs to all of us,” said Njawala, to the ulululating crowd who shouted in excitement _nzika tili pambuyo pako_ (citizen we are behind you)

Njawala also explained about the UTM manifesto about 1 million jobs in the first year, K40 billion loans to be given to all Malawians and Elderly pension K15,000 per month for a start among others.

He also reminded the people about the developments he brought to the area during his tanure of office which includes construction of 48 school blocks within the constituency including rehabilitation of

South Lunzu secondary school and Madzi Mayera primary school and construction of

84 water kiosks and a good number of bridges.

Njawala said he brought the only health facility in the area.

“There was no hospital in this area, Hon. Jan Sonke started building the hospital and I finished it in 2009,” said Njawala.

He also outlined the development projects he has planned for the area such as construction of a primary school at Chapima and a secondary school at Mbayani among others.

The youthful politician assured the people of continued developments and improved lives once voted into power.

In her remarks, Kaliati urged the people to vote for Chilima as he is the only candidate among the top 3 competitive candidates, with a deep understanding of Malawian problems and the ability to provide solutions.

Concluding the event was Dr Usi urged the people to vote for UTM if they are to witness real real development and transformation.

Usi retaliated that UTM is already working on resources to implement it’s manifesto thus there will be no excuses of lack of resources to implement the projects once voted into power on 21st May this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :