Vegetable vendor wins K51m sports betting from Premier Bet

A vegetable vendor based in Machinjiri, Blantyre on Wednesday went back home a very happy many when he was presented a K51 million cheque pay out after investing just K150 in 23 tickets of Premier Bet.

The 28-year-old Andrew Jordan said he has been betting since 2016 and was only winning small chunks which were satisfactory but never imagined he would ever hit such a jackpot.

He said his immediate plans is first to buy his own house and then decide on how he can either revitalize his current agro-business or to to invest in something that lose tangible.

Many Malawians across the country are so much into the football game betting in which Premier Bet, one of Malawi’s leading football betting and gambling entertainment company, has honoured millions in pay outs.

The highest winner so far is K109 million made to Lajeshani Jannat in April at an investment of just K2,300 in two tickets of K1,000 and K2,300 respectively.

Premier Bet’s official Joseph Malonda said they are very happy with the overwhelming participation from betting enthusiasts across the country that speaks huge volume to what they always advocate that Premier Bet is there to change people’s lives.

“We are entertaining a lot of people as well changing their lives and we do get multiple winners all the time with huge amounts,” he said.

“We don’t have any limit on how we can cash payout because we are very solid. A winner should be assured that they are supposed to be settled out within a few days

“We emphasized on responsible gambling by carrying out awareness campaign to use the innings wisely by investing in something tangible.

“We are thrilled to hear from this winner, who is an agribusiness person who said he makes sure his business is never affected when he carries out gambling,” he said.

He emphasized that are cashing out hundreds of thousands of kwachas on a daily basis people after predicting correctly.

In April 29, Premier Bet launched a new subsidiary called Premier Lotto, a lottery firm aimed enhancing their drive in serving customers better.

