Veil of secrecy blankets DPP’s Thursday disciplinary committee involving Nankhumwa and others

Neither a member of the disciplinary nor those summoned have had the courage to divulge even a single word as to what has transpired in Thursday disciplinary hearing involving three senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members Kondwani Nankhumwa, Cecilia Chazama and Mark Botomani accused of holding NGC meeting without party president’s blessing.

Grezelder Jeffrey, despite being among the summoned, didn’t appear before the committee.

Chairperson of the (DPP) disciplinary committee Jean Kalilani kept mum, despite journalists questions to learn more about today’s proceedings.

All the officials did not divulge any information, nor did they give a hint as to whether Grezelder Jeffrey might appear before the committee or not.

