Vendor dies after colleagues attack over trading places: One charged for murder

One of the vendors who was heavily assaulted by fellow vendors in Lilongwe a few days ago has died.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Joseph Kachikho identified the deceased as Naelo Nehiya.

Kachikho said the 36-year-old vendor succumbed to his wounds on Thursday at Kamuzu central hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Nehiya and others were assaulted by another group of vendors who were protesting against street vending in the streets.

This led to a fight and three vendors were rushed to Bwaila hospital in Lilongwe with serious stab wounds.

Police arrested a vendor suspected to have stabbed his colleagues over disagreements of vending place.

The arrested vendor, Justin Misomali, is now likely to answer murder charges.

