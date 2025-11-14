Vice President Ansah Launches 2025/2026 Lean Season Food Programme in Mzimba, Hails APM for Prioritising People’s Welfare

Vice President Justice Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC on Friday officially launched the 2025/2026 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme at Kavitowo Primary School Ground in Mzimba, marking a major government intervention to cushion millions of Malawians facing hunger.

The programme follows President Peter Mutharika’s declaration of a State of Disaster as hunger deepens across 11 districts, placing more than four million people at risk.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Ansah said the government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), had rolled out the initiative to provide urgent food assistance to vulnerable households during the most difficult months of the year.

“The country is facing multiple challenges including floods, drought, rising prices and economic instability, which have left millions at risk of extreme hunger,” she said.

The programme carries a budget of MK209.4 billion, with over MK60 billion already secured through contributions from the government and development partners.

Key supporters include the World Bank, UK Government, USAID, Irish Aid, Germany, Norway, Netherlands, Korea, China, the World Food Programme (WFP), and several local financial institutions.

Dr Ansah disclosed that maize distribution has already started in Machinga, Neno, and Salima, with 187,325 tonnes allocated for nationwide distribution.

She also expressed gratitude to President Mutharika for entrusting her with the leadership of DoDMA.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who has seen it fit to appoint me as overseer of DoDMA, and this is my first assignment,” she said, adding that Malawi is privileged to have “a visionary leader who has the welfare of people at his heart.”

She further urged District Commissioners to speed up beneficiary registration to ensure timely deliveries.

The Vice President also warned against exploitation of vulnerable households and called for sustained investment in modern, resilient farming systems to address recurring food insecurity.

Other speakers at the event included Paramount Chief Inkosi Mbelwa 5, Mzimba Solola Member of Parliament Lightwell Mahowa, WFP Country Representative Hyoung-joon Lim, DoDMA Commissioner Wilson Mollen and Mzimba District Commissioner Rodgers Newa, who all commended President Mutharika for the initiative and pledged support towards strengthening humanitarian response efforts.

Dr Ansah said the programme is a crucial step to ensure no Malawian goes hungry during the lean season.

