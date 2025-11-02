Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah Supports Beit Cure Hospital Fundraising Drive for Children with Disabilities

Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah on Saturday night, 1 November 2025, attended this year’s fundraising dinner for Beit Cure Hospital, a facility that provides free treatment to children with treatable disabilities.

The event, held in Blantyre, brought together government officials, corporate partners, and well-wishers committed to supporting the hospital’s mission of improving children’s health.

In her remarks at the dinner, Dr. Ansah praised the hospital for its dedication to transforming lives and emphasized the importance of providing access to medical care for vulnerable children.

The hospital’s Director, Dr. Rhoda Jura Kriek, stated that the goal of this year’s fundraiser is to raise K310 million, funds that will go directly toward surgeries, rehabilitation, and follow-up care for children in need.

She added that the initiative is expected to benefit 206 children, restoring mobility, confidence, and hope to families across Malawi who face challenges accessing specialized healthcare.

Dr. Kriek expressed gratitude to donors, supporters, and partners for their contributions, noting that the hospital’s continued impact relies on the generosity and collaboration of the community.

Beit Cure Hospital has built a reputation over the years for offering free specialized medical care, helping children overcome disabilities and lead productive, independent lives.

The fundraising dinner served not only as a platform to collect donations but also as a celebration of the hospital’s achievements and a call to action for the public to continue supporting children in need.

Guests at the event were reminded that their contributions, no matter the size, directly improve the quality of life for children and give them the opportunity to pursue education and daily activities without physical limitations.

By attending the event, Vice President Dr. Ansah demonstrated government support for healthcare initiatives that prioritize the well-being of Malawi’s youth, reinforcing the role of leadership in championing inclusive development.

The night concluded with optimism and renewed commitment from attendees to back Beit Cure Hospital’s mission, highlighting the power of collective effort in transforming lives one child at a time.

