Victims of July 6 stadium stampede storm High Court

Families of victims of July 6 Independence Day Bingu National StadiumVictims stormed the High Court in Lilongwe to find out what was delaying the process of paying them compensation.

The 2017 Independence Day Stadium stampede killed eight people, seven of them children and left over 40 injured, most of them children as well.

A representative of the The grieving families, Moses Kalipinde said the victims were eager to find out why it was taking long to have compensation but said after going to several offices at the court, they were impressed with the way the process is being handled.

“Most of the forms have been signed except for two which had some anomalies but we are told they will be signed very soon and we will get the compensation,” he said.

He said the victims, most of them parents whose children died or were injured during the stampede wanted to appreciate the problems the courts were facing in the process of authorizing the compensation.

The victims were accompanied to the court with their lawyer.

An inquiry set up by President Peter Mutharika, among others, blamed crowd control methods by police for the stampede.

