Villagers burn dead body amid allegations it was turning into an animal

February 13, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Some villagers in Dedza have burned a dead body claiming it was turning and transforming into an animal.

Ashes to ashes: Body of the woman being burnt before burial
Body of the woman being burnt before burial

People from Chiomba village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo in Dedza yesterday burnt the body of a 76-year-old woman, saying was transforming into a lion.

The villagers believe the old lady might have been a witch.

The deceased Eniya Million died Thursday night around 2000 hours after complaining of general body pains.

Yesterday in the morning, the women who were on vigil at the deceased house fled from the house where the dead body was kept after noting that the head and legs were changed to that of the beast and the whole body had fur.

The beast resembled a lion.

The villagers then when to Chafumbwa Police Unit and informed the police about the development.

The villagers resorted to take the body to the graveyard to burn it before burial to prevent it from causing havoc in the village after turning into a lion.

The people said  the deceased’s brother who died in 2005 also turned into a lion and caused havoc in the village.

Ndani
Ndani
5 hours ago

So they managed to take a photo of the fire but not the body turning into a beast….hahahaha

Speed joe
Speed joe
5 hours ago
Reply to  Ndani

Yes. Villagers are cleverer than journalists.

