Viola arrested for pawning Malawi govt vehicle to loan shark
When quizzed by Chikwawa Police, the Ngabu based loan shark refused to release the vehicle until Viola, a former broadcaster, pays back his money.
Viola is a sympathiser of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and served as the second press secretary for former president Peter Mutharika before he was fired because of his poor relationship with some media houses.
He briefly worked in the ministry of Information as technical advisor before he was appointed to another lucrative job in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) as number four after the secretary to the cabinet.
Viola vied for a parliamentary seat in Chikhwawa but failed to win the election.
He was briefly arrested during the election vote counting period on allegations that he was involved in vote rigging and result manipulation in Chikhwawa, an allegation which was not proved and the police released him unconditionally.
The guy is famous for wrong reasons. I wonder why