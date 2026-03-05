VP Ansah Was Not Barred at State House — Departure Followed Tight Schedule

Reports suggesting that Vice President Jane Ansah was humiliated or blocked from seeing President Peter Mutharika off to South Africa have been clarified by authoritative sources, who describe the claims as misleading.

Veep Jane Ansah

According to insiders familiar with Sunday’s events, the Vice President went to State House as part of routine protocol to see the President off ahead of his departure.

However, upon arrival, she was professionally advised by protocol officials that the President was not seeing anyone at that particular moment, as he was finalizing departure procedures and working within a tight schedule.

“At no point was the Vice President barred, stopped, or humiliated,” said one source within government circles. “She was simply informed that the President was not meeting anyone before departure because he was focusing on his flight arrangements. It was purely a matter of timing.”

Sources indicate that the Vice President remained at State House and waited until the President had officially departed before she herself left. They emphasized that there was no confrontation and no dramatic exchange.

“She conducted herself with composure and dignity,” another insider said. “There was no incident.”

Further reinforcing the explanation that the departure was tightly coordinated, sources point out that from the Cabinet side, only Norman Chisale was present — and that was in his capacity as the President’s personal bodyguard, not as a participating Cabinet representative.

The limited presence of officials, insiders say, reflects the President’s preference to focus strictly on departure logistics rather than engage in formal send-off interactions.

When contacted for comment, the Public Relations Officer for the Office of the Vice President, Richard Mveriwa, maintained a measured response, stating that matters concerning the President’s schedule fall under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

“The Office of the President and Cabinet is better placed to respond to questions regarding the President’s departure arrangements,” Mveriwa said.

His position underscores that the issue relates to scheduling and protocol coordination rather than personal dynamics.

Observers note that it is not uncommon for tightly scheduled trips — particularly private or time-sensitive departures — to limit pre-departure engagements.

Sources close to the matter insist that attempts to portray the episode as evidence of strained relations are unfounded. They maintain that the Vice President’s presence was routine and consistent with her constitutional role, and that the departure unfolded according to logistical priorities.

In the words of one senior official: “She was not prevented from seeing the President. She was professionally advised that he was not receiving anyone at that moment — and she respected that.”

The overall picture, insiders say, reflects procedure, timing, and coordination — not conflict.

