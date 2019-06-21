VP Chimulirenji snooze, most DPP MPs fall asleep in Parliament

Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji was caught on camera live on television to fall asleep like some other lawmakers when President Peter Mutharika was delivering his State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

Chimulirenji’s pictures have gone viral on social media, showing him sleeping during Friday’s State-of-the-Nation address by President Peter Mutharika.

He earlier nodded off during a speech by Mutharika but was caught on camera later with his head on the back of the chair during the opening of the 48th session of Parliament.

The vice president is not a lawmaker but has a seat in the House.

His spokesman said the momentary lapse was not because he was “bored” with President’s speech but was a result of tiredness.

Other lawmakers, too, are depicted sleeping in images that have also gone viral on social media after private broadcaster Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), which was beaming the event live, first published them.

They include Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri, legislators; George Chaponda, Owen Chomanika.

Mutharika’s address was delivered when opposition benches were empty as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmakers walked out.

But some of the most important people inside the National Assembly missed parts of the address as they were busy sleeping.

The sleeping habits of lawmakers during Sona delivery is not new and they keep sending a very negative message to the people of Malawi.

This is also a second time for Chaponda to be captured on camera sleeping during Sona by President Mutharika.

In 2016 he described the pictures of him sleeping as fake.

Chaponda said in quotes which was reported by The Natioon newspaper: “ Nyasa Times is depicting me [ as sleeping] and social media is awash of such pictures, I worked for UN for a long time and I was respected, but here at home I am always depicted in a negative way.”

In his speech, President Mutharika has pledged to fight corruption and revive the economy following accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

