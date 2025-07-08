VP Michael Usi Steps In with Heartfelt Support for Ailing Actor Penno Mussa

In a powerful display of humility and compassion, Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has once again demonstrated the kind of servant leadership that resonates deeply with the Malawian spirit — by taking center stage to help one of his own.

During a special charity performance organized by the National Theatre Association of Malawi (NTAM) on Tuesday in Blantyre, the Vice President not only performed on stage but also committed to meeting the full initial costs for actor Penno Mussa’s upcoming surgery.

The charity event was more than just a fundraiser; it was a moving gathering of artists, sympathizers, and cultural leaders united in purpose — to stand by a man who has given so much to Malawi’s creative industry. Usi, himself a veteran of the arts, brought a rare blend of empathy and action as he honored Mussa not just with words, but with deeds.

“I am humbled to be part of this charitable show, supporting our citizen and fellow actor,” Usi said, capturing the mood of the evening.

Mussa, fondly remembered for his iconic role as Dimingu in Sena-language productions, has been quietly battling long-term health issues. The journey has not been easy, but the warmth and solidarity from the arts community — amplified by the Vice President’s gesture — offered a powerful reminder that no one in the industry should ever walk alone.

Dr. Usi also used the occasion to call on Malawians to rethink how society supports its artists and retired spiritual leaders. He urged the public to view the arts not only as entertainment, but as a vehicle for sustainable support and honor for those who have served the nation through creativity and faith.

NTAM’s Southern Region Chairperson, Allison Mpunga, commended Usi for his remarkable leadership, not only in word but in active participation and concrete help — a move that has rekindled hope across the creative sector.

Also present was former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Vera Kamtukule, who added her voice — and a personal contribution — to the growing support for Mussa.

The evening was rich with talent, tears, and togetherness — and above all, a shining example of what leadership with heart can achieve.

