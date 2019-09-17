Vuwa says ‘truth has prevailed’ as Court rules no sufficient evidence on irregularities

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda has said he is relieved after the High Court in Mzuzu has upheld him as winner of Nkhata Bay Central parliamentarian seat.

“I have been affected a lot. Even right now I am affected. MPs are meeting but I am here attending the court case,” Vuwa Kaunda told reporters after the court determination.

“This has also had a negative effect on my reputation. I thank God that the Court has come to my rescue. The truth has prevailed,” he said.

Former legislator for the constituency Ralph Mhone of People’s Party (PP) petitioned the court to declare him winner or order a rerun.

He claimed there were irregularities during the May 21 polls.

But Judge Thomson Ligowe dismissed Mhone’s petition with costs, saying he failed to provide “sufficient evidence” among other things, his monitors failed to file written complaints in logbooks provided by Malawi Electoral Commission.

“I finally observe that in the third claim which the petitioner says ballot boxes were not sealed when they were taken to the district tally Centre, I still do not see any evidence that the contents of these ballot boxes were tampered with,” Ligowe said.

The Judge said witnesses that Mhone paraded failed to prove all their claims that the election was marred with anomalies hence the court threw out the application with costs.

“I am also pleased that the Court has slapped Mhone with costs because time and again when he loses elections, he refuses to accept the results,” said Vuwa-Mhone.

As Vuwa Kaunda was on cloud nine, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0 supporters turned Mzuzu High Court into a carnival, cerebrating Vuwa’s win with some women clad in DPP regalia twerking.

