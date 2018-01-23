Wa Jeffrey tells Chewa chiefs to provide DPP with more MPs to get Cabinet posts

Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general (SG) Grezeider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has told Central Region Chiefs to ensure they provide the party with more members of Parliament (MPs) in the next year’s elections so that there can be good representation of Chewa ministers in President Peter Mutharika cabinet.

Wa Jeffrey said it was not possible for President Mutharika to appoint people of the central region into Cabinet when a few make it to parliament under the DPP banner.

Mutharika’s Cabinet is dominated by people from the Southern Region, particularly the Lhomwe belt, the stronghold of DPP.

But Wa Jeffrey speaking at a political rally at Kalululma in Kasungu over the weekend, said that would change next year if the Central Region’s chiefs provide DPP with more MPs.

“Ensure people in Central Region elect DPP MPs to have more ministerial positions and get development in return,” Wa Jeffrey said.

She said the region should not be stuck with Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Wa Jeffrey has been making controversial political statements bordering on regionalism.

Last year she attracted criticism for making ‘tribalistic’ remarks in Karonga recently where declared that the Northern and Central regions will never produce the country’s president, but remain hand clappers for a leader from the Southern Region.

