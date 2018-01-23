Wa Jeffrey tells Chewa chiefs to provide DPP with more MPs to get Cabinet posts

January 23, 2018

Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general (SG) Grezeider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has  told Central Region Chiefs to ensure they provide the party with more  members of Parliament (MPs) in the next year’s elections so that there can be good representation of Chewa ministers  in President Peter Mutharika cabinet.

Wa Jeffrey: Let Chewa people vote for DPP and not only MCP

Wa Jeffrey said  it was not possible for President Mutharika to appoint  people of the central region into Cabinet when a few make it to parliament under the DPP banner.

Mutharika’s Cabinet is dominated by people from the Southern Region, particularly the Lhomwe belt, the stronghold of DPP.

But Wa Jeffrey speaking at a political rally at Kalululma in Kasungu over the weekend, said that would change next year if  the Central Region’s chiefs provide DPP with more MPs.

“Ensure people in Central Region elect DPP MPs to have more ministerial positions and get development in return,” Wa Jeffrey said.

She said the region should not be stuck with Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Wa Jeffrey has been making controversial political statements bordering on regionalism.

Last year she attracted criticism for making  ‘tribalistic’ remarks in Karonga recently where declared that the Northern and Central regions will never produce the country’s president, but remain hand clappers for a leader from the Southern Region.

15 Comments on "Wa Jeffrey tells Chewa chiefs to provide DPP with more MPs to get Cabinet posts"

Tpain
Guest
Tpain

but seriously what is happening in MCP is so disappointing and if they continue doing what they are doing these motherfuxxxx gonna win again next year am giving up now

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 39 minutes ago
Concerned Citizen
Guest
Concerned Citizen

Please Malawi Government consider provision of electricity at NAMBUMA CAMPUS which comprises of Hospital, Parish, Secondary xool, Boys and Girls Primary xools and proximal is a trading centre!! Quality of health services delivery and education are compromised and yet the Electricity is just 7 kms away! We can save lives and improve status of education if we can b provided with electricity!! This is not political but genuine concern!! Please consider Nambuma Campus with Electricity!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 43 minutes ago
Jon Jon
Guest
Jon Jon

Myopic thinker with zero discernment. How she can ridicule Chewas with a cabinet post that has no longevity.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 56 minutes ago
vachaje sivilumba
Guest
vachaje sivilumba

Yayi tere…ise tose a kasungu ni nganganga pambuyo pa mcp na chakwera…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 57 minutes ago
Bunch of Confused Clergy
Guest
Bunch of Confused Clergy

Ass hole wachabe chabe uyu. She does not learn coz mmutumo ndi mamina okhaokha. Why is she herself not a minister???? Is she not an MP???? She is a hand clapper herself.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 16 minutes ago
Kanthiti Mzandu
Guest
Kanthiti Mzandu

Mapazi ako Dada Wa Jeffrey ukagwire

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 29 minutes ago
Hlabezulu Ngonoonda
Guest
Hlabezulu Ngonoonda
It is the responsibility of the government of the day to develop each and every part of Malawi regardless of where a particular ethnic grouping inhabits. That politics is being dangled as a carrot or a bait to a specific grouping to have development in return for the vote is rather worrying. It shows that ethnicity is deeply ingrained in politicians and it is playing a big part in everyday politics. That is very, very frightening. All modicum of hope, that Malawians are united in developing each and every part of the country, is gradually melting away because of that… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 39 minutes ago
nanthuru
Guest
nanthuru

wait for the biggest 2019 shock, anthu atsankho, kuba kopanda nako manyazi, achewa zimenezo ai……………..

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 46 minutes ago
maga
Guest
maga

This woman is insane

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 3 minutes ago
Congilesi
Guest
Congilesi

How will the chiefs provide your corrupt party with MPs? Do they appoint MPs for political parties? Strange thinking but not surprising coming from her.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 21 minutes ago

