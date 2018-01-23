Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general (SG) Grezeider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has told Central Region Chiefs to ensure they provide the party with more members of Parliament (MPs) in the next year’s elections so that there can be good representation of Chewa ministers in President Peter Mutharika cabinet.
Wa Jeffrey said it was not possible for President Mutharika to appoint people of the central region into Cabinet when a few make it to parliament under the DPP banner.
Mutharika’s Cabinet is dominated by people from the Southern Region, particularly the Lhomwe belt, the stronghold of DPP.
But Wa Jeffrey speaking at a political rally at Kalululma in Kasungu over the weekend, said that would change next year if the Central Region’s chiefs provide DPP with more MPs.
“Ensure people in Central Region elect DPP MPs to have more ministerial positions and get development in return,” Wa Jeffrey said.
She said the region should not be stuck with Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
Wa Jeffrey has been making controversial political statements bordering on regionalism.
Last year she attracted criticism for making ‘tribalistic’ remarks in Karonga recently where declared that the Northern and Central regions will never produce the country’s president, but remain hand clappers for a leader from the Southern Region.
15 Comments on "Wa Jeffrey tells Chewa chiefs to provide DPP with more MPs to get Cabinet posts"
but seriously what is happening in MCP is so disappointing and if they continue doing what they are doing these motherfuxxxx gonna win again next year am giving up now
Myopic thinker with zero discernment. How she can ridicule Chewas with a cabinet post that has no longevity.
Yayi tere…ise tose a kasungu ni nganganga pambuyo pa mcp na chakwera…
Ass hole wachabe chabe uyu. She does not learn coz mmutumo ndi mamina okhaokha. Why is she herself not a minister???? Is she not an MP???? She is a hand clapper herself.
Mapazi ako Dada Wa Jeffrey ukagwire
wait for the biggest 2019 shock, anthu atsankho, kuba kopanda nako manyazi, achewa zimenezo ai……………..
This woman is insane
How will the chiefs provide your corrupt party with MPs? Do they appoint MPs for political parties? Strange thinking but not surprising coming from her.